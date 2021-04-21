Morgan Stanley Has $12.41 Million Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of AerCap worth $12,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of AerCap by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in AerCap by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -220.81 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

