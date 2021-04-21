Morgan Stanley Has $12 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 10.08% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $11,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVOL. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter.

DVOL opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37.

