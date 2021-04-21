Morgan Stanley Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $108.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EW. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

NYSE EW opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $672,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 371,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,899,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $967,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

