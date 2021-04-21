Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,332 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 808,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 56,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $2,487,000.

In related news, insider Michael Lillard bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,361.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ISD opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

