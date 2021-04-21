Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $12,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIT opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $96.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 189.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

