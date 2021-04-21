Morgan Stanley Increases Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $49.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

NYSE WFC opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $175.87 billion, a PE ratio of 114.97, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $44.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

