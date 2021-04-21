Morgan Stanley Invests $11.71 Million in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 983,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,708,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.00% of Absolute Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a market cap of $691.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software Co. has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABST shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

