Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 228,171 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $45.51.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). Analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCKT. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

