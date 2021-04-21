Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Columbia Banking System worth $11,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,675,000 after purchasing an additional 162,107 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,901,000 after acquiring an additional 109,827 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 402,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,547,000 after acquiring an additional 218,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.