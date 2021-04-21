Morgan Stanley Lowers Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Underweight

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $410.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $380.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.93% from the stock’s current price.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $499.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $518.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $484.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total value of $473,926.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,174,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

