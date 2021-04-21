Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $91.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $67.00. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Shares of MS stock opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

