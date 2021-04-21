Morgan Stanley Purchases 147,715 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,715 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $11,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,823,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1,157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 211,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 194,619 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 212,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 170,523 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 50,973 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 144,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 48,534 shares during the period.

BATS PREF opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $101.54.

