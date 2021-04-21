Morgan Stanley Purchases 196,576 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of The Wendy’s worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Monday, March 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

