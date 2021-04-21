Morgan Stanley Purchases 76,110 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 129.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of American Financial Group worth $11,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $119.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.90 and a 200 day moving average of $94.93. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $120.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

