Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 100.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Floor & Decor worth $12,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FND. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,887,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after buying an additional 252,746 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,360,000 after buying an additional 243,769 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after buying an additional 155,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after buying an additional 137,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,218,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 24,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,629,734.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 146,872 shares in the company, valued at $16,009,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,942 shares of company stock worth $40,726,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.21. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $114.41.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

