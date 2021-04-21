Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SCPPF. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. S4 Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of S4 Capital stock remained flat at $$7.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. S4 Capital has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $8.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

