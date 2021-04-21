Morgan Stanley Sells 10,633 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.56% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $12,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1,507.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RHS opened at $162.07 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $162.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.14 and its 200 day moving average is $150.57.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.