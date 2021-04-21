Morgan Stanley Sells 44,751 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,751 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Icahn Enterprises worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IEP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of IEP opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.00%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.96%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

