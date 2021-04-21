Morgan Stanley Sells 4,906 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.12% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $892,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

IXG stock opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $76.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average is $65.72.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.