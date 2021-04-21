Morgan Stanley Sells 76,662 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 553,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 345,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 174,514 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 19,307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 385,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 46,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 125,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 38,007 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08.

