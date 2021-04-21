Morgan Stanley Upgrades National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to Overweight

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.