Morgan Stanley Upgrades National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to Overweight

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.
National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30.
In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
Featured Article: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.