Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of MSI opened at C$31.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 39.06. Morneau Shepell has a 12 month low of C$26.22 and a 12 month high of C$34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$249.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morneau Shepell will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

