Morningstar (MORN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $235.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morningstar has a fifty-two week low of $128.78 and a fifty-two week high of $255.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.08, for a total transaction of $34,659.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,125,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,153,504.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total transaction of $810,906.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,004,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,172,109.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,358 shares of company stock worth $38,725,863 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

