Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $44.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COOP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.
NASDAQ:COOP opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03.
In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
