Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $44.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COOP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

