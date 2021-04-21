MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Holdings Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 151.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $93.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,531 in the last 90 days. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

