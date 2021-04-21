MTM Investment Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.9% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $69,621,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,633,000 after acquiring an additional 727,325 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,239,000 after acquiring an additional 553,101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,482,000 after acquiring an additional 518,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 432,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,385,000 after purchasing an additional 220,552 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $148,321.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,224,438.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.48. 411,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,681. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBSH. Bank of America lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

