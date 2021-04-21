MultiCoinCasino Hits Market Capitalization of $46,639.75 (MCC)

MultiCoinCasino (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, MultiCoinCasino has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. MultiCoinCasino has a total market cap of $46,639.75 and approximately $9,097.00 worth of MultiCoinCasino was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MultiCoinCasino coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00063939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.15 or 0.00277006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $550.70 or 0.01015961 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00024250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.00 or 0.00660452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,280.39 or 1.00139106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MultiCoinCasino Coin Profile

MultiCoinCasino launched on March 18th, 2019. MultiCoinCasino’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,807,840 coins. MultiCoinCasino’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . MultiCoinCasino’s official website is go.multicoin.casino . MultiCoinCasino’s official message board is www.publish0x.com/mcc

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

