Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €265.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €265.00 ($311.76) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MEURV. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €264.08 ($310.68).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

