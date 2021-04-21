Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.71% from the company’s current price.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

Shares of MUR opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,925 shares in the company, valued at $541,128.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $99,429.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

