Murphy USA (MUSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Murphy USA to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Murphy USA to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $140.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $101.06 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

