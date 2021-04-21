MYR Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MYR Group in a research note issued on Sunday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $607.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.65 million.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,071.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,425 shares of company stock worth $4,047,283. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MYR Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MYR Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in MYR Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.