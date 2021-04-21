Myriad (XMY) Market Cap Tops $11.95 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Myriad has traded up 51.7% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Myriad has a market capitalization of $11.95 million and $161,118.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,777,355,250 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

