Mysterium Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.03 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $11.03 million and approximately $36,855.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mysterium has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00067880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00020729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00094254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.19 or 0.00672457 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.33 or 0.07308258 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.