Nabors Industries (NBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Nabors Industries to post earnings of ($19.97) per share for the quarter.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $446.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. On average, analysts expect Nabors Industries to post $-79 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-74 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NBR opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day moving average is $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $614.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.77. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

