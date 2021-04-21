Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $89.51

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.51, but opened at $81.77. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $82.77, with a volume of 136 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

The stock has a market cap of $624.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.89.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 70,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

