Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $89.51

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.51, but opened at $81.77. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $82.77, with a volume of 136 shares.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.
The stock has a market cap of $624.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 70,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
