Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $914.00

Shares of Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 914 ($11.94) and last traded at GBX 863 ($11.28), with a volume of 701016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 835 ($10.91).

Separately, Liberum Capital downgraded Naked Wines to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 737.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 638.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £631.38 million and a PE ratio of 96.97.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

