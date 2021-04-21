Namecoin (NMC) Hits Market Capitalization of $35.50 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $35.50 million and $27,503.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00004470 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,898.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $912.52 or 0.01693043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $299.49 or 0.00555666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00059254 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001642 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

