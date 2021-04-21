Namecoin Price Hits $2.39 on Top Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00004383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $35.22 million and approximately $15,572.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,526.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $907.41 or 0.01664177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.99 or 0.00537344 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00058764 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001689 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000162 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 112.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

