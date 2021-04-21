Nano 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $199.12 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $8.51 or 0.00015956 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 56% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $199.12 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,345.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,321.91 or 0.04352551 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.53 or 0.00475258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $898.67 or 0.01684612 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.90 or 0.00691517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.88 or 0.00550903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00059372 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.62 or 0.00441685 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00250155 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

