Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Tops $0.0091 on Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $220,525.15 and $5,724.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,152,268 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

