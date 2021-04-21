Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Nasdaq has raised its dividend by 32.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

NDAQ opened at $159.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $102.80 and a 52 week high of $161.51.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.91.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

