Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $159.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $102.80 and a 52 week high of $161.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.91.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

