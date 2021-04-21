National Bank Financial Comments on NGEx Resources Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:JOS)

NGEx Resources Inc. (TSE:JOS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for NGEx Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock.

