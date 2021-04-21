National Bank Financial Weighs in on Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Sunday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE:GIL opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,160,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,851,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,446 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,849,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,151,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.