National Bank Financial Weighs in on Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Sunday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19.
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:GIL opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,160,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,851,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,446 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,849,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,151,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
