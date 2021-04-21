National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Raised to $92.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.24% from the stock’s previous close.

NTIOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cormark raised National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

National Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.28. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $71.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.17%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

