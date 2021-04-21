National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of National Fuel Gas worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.95. 2,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,370. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. Research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

