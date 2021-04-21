National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stock Holdings Increased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 330.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $3,155,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National Grid by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

National Grid stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60. National Grid plc has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $63.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

