NativeCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,398.00 (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $1,398.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 96.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00048796 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.55 or 0.00334278 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00021937 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009680 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin (N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,744,608 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

