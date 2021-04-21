Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 443,550 shares.The stock last traded at $17.58 and had previously closed at $17.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.
The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.
