Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 443,550 shares.The stock last traded at $17.58 and had previously closed at $17.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCO. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,781,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 620.9% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 664,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after buying an additional 572,697 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 337,338.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,339,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after buying an additional 1,339,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 477,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 81,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

