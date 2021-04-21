Naviaddress (NAVI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,924.00

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Naviaddress coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00068104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00021091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00095098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.84 or 0.00681375 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00050262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.46 or 0.07376404 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

